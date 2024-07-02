Advance tax imposition: PPDA says will hold countrywide strike on 5th

KARACHI: The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has announced a countrywide strike on July 05, against the government’s decision to impose a 0.5 percent advance tax.

Chairman PPDA chairman, Abdul Sami Khan, while speaking at a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Monday said that a PPDA delegation will hold talks with the petroleum minister, chairman FBR, secretary finance and other government high officials in Islamabad to discuss the issue.

“We will try to convince the government high officials to withdraw this decision,” he said and warned if they fail, petrol pumps will be shut down all over the country.

Chairman PPDA said the petroleum dealers are facing huge burden of taxes. Cost of doing business is increasing massively, and they are unable to continue their businesses in this environment, he added.

He said the petroleum dealers are already paying many taxes tax on their margins. He expressed his concern over the advance turnover tax and demanded of the government to immediately withdraw the decision to impose 0.5 percent advance tax.

He warned the government that the strike of petroleum dealers may extend for long period if the demands are not accepted.

Malik Khuda Bukhsh, Anwar Kamal and other office-bearers of PPDA were also present on this occasion. They also expressed their concerns over the imposition of 0.5 percent advance tax and said cost of doing business is increased to high levels and they are unable to pay any new tax.

The PPDA chairman and office-bearers demanded of the government to immediately withdraw this decision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024