Security plans for Muharram, Ganj Shakar urs finalized

LAHORE: Security plan for Muharram as well as for the Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan has been finalised by the police as more than 3,000 personnel would perform duties. More than 1400 officers and officials, including one DPO, one SP, four DSPs, 13 inspectors, 37 sub-inspectors, 100 ASIs, 113 head constables, 1115 constables, and 50 lady constables would perform duties on Muharram processions and gatherings across the Pakpattan district.

However, more than 1600 police officers and officials one DPO, a SP, six DSPs, 19 inspectors, 67 sub-inspectors, 80 ASIs, 132 head constables, 780 constables, 60 lady constables, 300 patrolling officials besides traffic police officers would perform duty on Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin, whereas more than 179 civil defense personnel would also be included.

This was disclosed by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal Mahboobul Rashid and Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed while jointly chairing a meeting to review security arrangements of Urs Baba Farid on Monday.

DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat briefed the meeting about the security arrangements and law & order on Muharramul Haram and Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masud Ganj Shakar.

The DPO ensured best security arrangements for pilgrims coming from all over the country on the occasion of annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan. He said the employees posted on security should perform their duty with dedication and directed to take preemptive measures keeping in view the convenience of women and elderly pilgrims.

