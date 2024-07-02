Punjab Defamation Act: protecting reputations, or…

The entire primetime talk shows overwhelmingly discussed the Punjab government’s recently notified Punjab Defamation Act 2024, with the print media generating articles and editorials on the aggressive nature of this law. Social media is rife with criticism of the legislation, which has already been challenged in the Lahore High Court and admitted for hearing.

One question that dominated the discussion on all the shows was why it was so important and special for PML (N) and Punjab, compared to the Federation and other provinces, that this bill—termed draconian and authoritarian by media analysts and legal experts—was bulldozed through the Punjab Assembly, even without the consent of one of its biggest coalition partners, the PPP. The second and most important point discussed was the jurisdictional limitations and enforceability of the Act within Pakistan.

Both questions are difficult to answer. However, while attempting to brainstorm the first question, let us examine the stated objectives, which are to provide legal protection from false, misleading, and defamatory claims made via print, electronic, and social media against public officials and private citizens.

These claims violate people’s privacy and damage the reputation and image of public figures or the government by defaming, slandering, and libeling them. The bill is necessary to contain such unwarranted criticism and dislike for a person or authority.

However, analysts view, albeit without any evidence, this Act as an attempt by the PML (N) to consolidate their control and influence in the province by curbing dissent and opposition within their stronghold to ensure smoother governance and political dominance. It might be aimed at centralizing power, streamlining decision-making, and implementing policies, albeit at the cost of democratic processes and coalition dynamics. It may also be an attempt to restrict the activities of rival political groups, curb protests, and control media narratives more tightly.

Jahan Ara Syed

Lahore

