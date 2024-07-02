Two security men martyred in Khyber checkpost attack

KHYBER: Two law enforcers were martyred when terrorists launched a rocket attack on the Takhta Baig checkpost in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) last night. The terrorists fled after a retaliatory operation by the police.

District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber Saleem Abbas Kalachi told the media that the terrorists attacked the joint Takhta Baig check post of the police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) with rocket launchers and other heavy weapons.

The DPO Khyber said that during the joint blockade of the terror attack in the night, a police officer and an FC soldier were martyred.

DPO Kalachi said Khyber police bravely repelled the attack and forced the terrorists to flee under the cover of darkness. He said a heavy contingent of Khyber police arrived promptly and cordoned off the area for a search operation. He added that the timely response from both the Takhta Baig checkpost and the Nawab Shah Shaheed checkpost compelled the terrorists to retreat.