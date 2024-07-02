Ghazij Formation: MPCL successfully drills 4th appraisal well

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has successfully drilled and tested the fourth appraisal well in Ghazij Formation (Ghazij Discovery) in the Mari D&PL.

This well is a part of the appraisal program for the Ghazij discovery, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said.

The well was spudded in on April 21, 2024, and drilled down to a depth of 1,006 meters. The post-acid gas flow rate from the well was 5.0 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 363 pounds per square inch (psi) at 128/64-inch choke size. The well shall be put on production in due course after completion of requisite regulatory formalities.

