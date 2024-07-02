Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Malaysian palm oil futures rise

Published 02 Jul, 2024

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for the fourth straight session on Monday, underpinned by worries over subdued production and tracking rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 68 ringgit, or 1.74%, to 3,984 ringgit ($845.86) per metric ton on the closing.

“The futures were seen trading sharply higher today, following gains and bullish momentum in rival oils. Uptick in energy prices is also a reason behind the bullish momentum,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based Sunvin Group.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.74%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.77%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.85%.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June fell 11.8% to 1,306,689 tons from 1,481,916 tons shipped during May, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. While according to AmSpec Agri, it fell 15.4% to 1,188,180 tons from 1,404,719 tons shipped during May.

Indonesia has set its crude palm oil reference price for July at $800.75 per ton, up from $778.82 in June. The new reference price would put the export tax for CPO at $35 per ton and levy at $85. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose on Monday, helped by expected peak summer consumption and OPEC+ production cuts, though gains were capped by rising output from other producers and the potential for economic volatility resulting from a changing political landscape.

