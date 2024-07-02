Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-02

Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (July 01, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 02 Jul, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (July 01, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 29-06-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,000        235        18,235        18,735       -500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,291        252        19,543        20,078       -535/-
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

