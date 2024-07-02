Spot rate falls amid modest trading

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The local cotton remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,0000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 600 bales of Tando Adam, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur and 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 375 per kg.

