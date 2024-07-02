Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-02

Vatican bans tattoos and body piercings for St Peter’s Basilica workers

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 05:07am

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican has banned workers at St Peter’s Basilica from having visible tattoos or body piercings to maintain “decorum”.

The new regulation, published at the weekend, applies to the roughly 170 lay employees of the Fabbrica di San Pietro, the department in charge of the basilica.

Father Enzo Fortunato, head of communications for the basilica, told Reuters on Monday that it codifies norms that “have been in place in the past in a different form”.

However, he denied Italian press reports indicating that lay people in unmarried relationships would also be banned from working at the Fabbrica di San Pietro, dismissing the reports as “gossip”.

The regulation states that staff must have “an exemplary religious and moral conduct, including in private and family life, in conformity with the doctrine of the Church.”

The Catholic Church teaches that sex between unmarried couples is sinful, and that even couples engaged to be married should observe chastity.

Pope Francis has angered some conservatives by repeatedly saying that the Catholic Church should focus on mercy and forgiveness rather than on the strict enforcement of its rules.

Vatican Basilica workers

Comments

200 characters

Vatican bans tattoos and body piercings for St Peter’s Basilica workers

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Rain-related emergencies: NDMA activates NEOC in Punjab, Sindh

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

‘Foreign gifts not for sale’: Govt directs ministries to submit undertaking

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

June CPI inflation jumps 12.6pc YoY

Sindh govt assails MQM, demands removal of Tessori

Read more stories