KARACHI: Flydubai has commenced its operations for Lahore and Islamabad. According to the details, the inaugural flights from Dubai to Lahore, FZ 359 and from Dubai to Islamabad, FZ 353 were welcomed by CAA representatives and other officials.

The cake cutting ceremonies and gift presentation took place to mark the occasion, and the inaugural flights were treated to a water cannon salute. Flydubai will operate one flight daily to Islamabad and Lahore.

