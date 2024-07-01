Israel issues new southern Gaza evacuation warning

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army on Monday issued a new evacuation order for parts of Khan Yunis and Rafah in southern Gaza, with witnesses reporting that many were fleeing.

Hundreds of thousands had already left Rafah ahead of and during a ground offensive launched by Israeli troops on the southernmost city since early May.

The warning for Al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila and other towns in the two governorates, made on social media and in an official statement, came hours after Israel said 20 “projectiles” were fired into Israel from the Khan Yunis region.

The attack was claimed by the armed wing of the Palestinian group. Israel had already staged air strikes in Rafah on Monday.

Israel army says about 300,000 Gazans have ‘evacuated’ east Rafah

“Fear and extreme anxiety have gripped people after the evacuation order,” said Bani Suhaila resident Ahmad Najjar. “There is a large displacement of residents.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesman said “it just shows yet again, that no place is safe in Gaza, more efforts need to be made to protect civilians”.

“It’s another stop in this deadly circle of movement that the population in Gaza has to undergo on a regular basis,” added the spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

Since launching its ground offensive in Gaza on October 27, Israeli forces progressively moved south in the Palestinian territory, seeking to destroy Hamas battalions, though fighting has restarted in the north.

The war began with Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza including 42 the army says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,900 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.