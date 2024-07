HUB: Two picnickers from Karachi drowned while swimming in Sakran nullah in district Hub of Balochistan province on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, two picnickers from Karachi drowned while swimming in Sakran nullah. They were identified as Ali son of Javed and Khalid son of Muhun, residents of Karachi. Their bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Hub for completion of necessary medico-legal formalities.