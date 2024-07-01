Jul 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Steps underway to combat potential floods: Romina

APP Published 01 Jul, 2024 07:01am

ISLAMABAD: Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam has said that comprehensive measures were being taken to prepare for potential floods ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

In a statement on Sunday, she said, "These proactive efforts aim to minimize the impact of floods on vulnerable communities."

She said, "The ministry is serving as a collaborative platform for all relevant departments to assess flood vulnerability in prone areas and develop a unified strategy to mitigate the effects of potential floods on livelihoods."

She said, "This coordinated approach ensures a robust response to flood risks from the government departments."

"This proactive approach demonstrates the government's commitment to preparedness and resilience in the face of potential floods," she added.

She said, "The ministry has convened three weekly task force meetings focused on global warming and heat waves, bringing together representatives from key agencies in June."

She said, "These institutions like Ministry of Climate Change, National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are working together to support each other to achieve same goal."

"These meetings have facilitated the sharing of expertise and inputs on effective flood impact reduction measures," she stated.

"Following the safety of affected individuals, the primary concern is ensuring the provision of essential amenities at relief camps, including shelter, food, portable drinking water, medical supplies, and animal care," the Coordinator emphasized. that "These relief camps will be strategically established in easily accessible locations and widely publicized through various communication channels, including regular, conventional, and digital media."

Romina Khurshid Alam also highlighted the critical importance of monitoring and addressing illegal tree cuttings, as forest ecosystems play a vital role in comprehensive flood risk management strategies.

