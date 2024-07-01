Jul 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-01

RDA takes action against illegal housing schemes

APP Published 01 Jul, 2024 07:01am

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee has launched operation against illegal housing schemes.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Task Force had accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes.

The RDA Enforcement Squad while conducting operation in Taxila took action against eight illegal housing schemes namely Aroura Housing Scheme, Al-Khan Enclave, Land Sub-Division, Wah Residencia, Fahad Builders (office of illegal schemes Education Town/Wah Hills), Al-Madina Land Sub-Division, Education Town/Wah Hills/Kashmir Town and Khawas Town.

The schemes are located in Mouzas Lab Thatho, Niko, Bhoti Pind, Buddu, Gari Afghana, and Bajar, Tehsil Taxila, District Rawalpindi.

The Enforcement Squad sealed and demolished the site offices and land sub-divisions of the illegal housing schemes, the spokesman informed.

The operation was conducted on the orders of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Abdul Aamir Khattak, Director General RDA, the Additional DG RDA, the Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi and the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi.

The spokesman informed that despite warnings to cease illegal advertisements, booking of the plots, and development work, the owners of the housing schemes were operating booking offices in violation of the rules.

He said that under the Commissioner’s orders, the crackdown on illegal housing societies would continue to prevent fraud and protect the citizens from exploitation.

The spokesman said that the RDA had advised the citizens not to invest illegal housing schemes and visit the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to check status of all legal and illegal housing societies.

Rawalpindi Development Authority illegal housing societies illegal housing schemes

Comments

200 characters

RDA takes action against illegal housing schemes

IMF bailout plan likely in July

Natural gas sale pricing: Proposals presented by Petroleum Div approved by ECC

PM for expediting PWD dissolution process

FBR exceeds revenue target by Rs54bn

969MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project: Some serious design flaws identified

Private sector participation in Discos’ sell-off: Govt approaches World Bank for NLTA

Illegal energization of feeders: FIRs not being registered, Pesco tells federal govt

FTO directs FBR to recover withholding tax from NHA

FY 2023-24: SRB surpasses collection target

Healthy foreign buying in PSX during FY24

Read more stories