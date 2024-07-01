Jul 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PTI leadership lacks strategy for IK's release: Fawad

NNI Published 01 Jul, 2024 07:01am

LAHORE: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry continued his tirade against the senior PTI leadership. In his video message released on Sunday, the former federal minister said that some elements don’t want him to speak against PTI leaders Raoof Hasan and Hamid Khan.

“The current PTI leadership doesn’t have any strategy and chances for Imran Khan’s release from jail are very bleak in the presence of these leaders,” said Fawad Chaudhry, who was once considered very close to PTI founder but left the party in the aftermath of May 9 violence.

According to Fawad, the current leadership of PTI gave the entire Feb 8 election to both PML-N and PPP only to ‘protect’ their personal relations. “Are politicians released in result of legal battles in the court,” questioned the former minister.

He added that he is facing 47 cases in different courts but some leaders come from Peshawar to hold rallies in Lahore but no action is taken against them.

A day earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had alleged that people like Hamid Khan were damaging the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

