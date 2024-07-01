Lahore airport to remain closed for 3 hours daily

LAHORE: Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport will undergo a daily closure from 5am to 8am from July 10 to September 10.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced the measure on Sunday in response to the increased presence of birds around the airport during the monsoon season, posing a significant hazard to aircraft.

This precautionary step aims to enhance passenger safety by reducing the risk of bird strikes during critical flight operations. Both runways will remain non-operational during these hours, impacting domestic and international flights.

The CAA issued a notices to the department concerned to inform all relevant airlines and stakeholders about the temporary closure. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for updated schedules and any potential delays during this period.