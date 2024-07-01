Election to be held in 2029: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that the general election would only be held in 2029 upon completion of the constitutional tenure of the incumbent government.

While reacting to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s presser, he said the Parliament was an appropriate forum to do politics in the current circumstances. “Solution to all the problems in politics lies in negotiations and dialogue,” the minister added.

Tarar termed Maulana a “seasoned” and “respected” politician, urging him to appreciate the government’s economic policies that drove an increase in the foreign exchange reserves, and took the stock exchange to historic highest level.

He lauded the government for strengthening the rupee and reducing trade deficit significantly.