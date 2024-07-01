Jul 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
CM for upholding principles of parliamentary democracy

Recorder Report Published 01 Jul, 2024 07:01am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the International Day of Parliamentary System of Government said, “Today is the day to renew our pledge to uphold the principles of parliamentary democracy. Parliament is the cornerstone of our democracy and is the guardian of sterling principles of justice and equality.”

“Parliamentary system ensures transparency, accountability and representation of the people in governance. Everyone and every institution should play a vigorous role in striving to strengthen parliamentary institutions. I pay tribute to the Members of National and Provincial Assemblies in this regard. Those parliamentarians who endeavoured to uphold the values of democracy and justice are highly praiseworthy,” she added.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif further said that a strong parliament is highly inevitable for the protection of human rights. A parliamentary democracy thrives with the active participation of citizens. The power of democracy lies in the strength of parliamentary institutions, she added.

“A Parliamentary Development Unit and a Research Centre has been established in the Punjab Assembly. A Parliamentary Development Unit will provide assistance to the Assembly Members according to democratic tenets.”

