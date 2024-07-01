Jul 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Cash prizes awarded to cycle race winners

Published 01 Jul, 2024 07:01am

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has said that the Sindh government is dedicated to promoting cultural and sports activities for the youth in Karachi. These initiatives aim to engage young people in positive and healthy pursuits, showcasing their talents, he said while speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of cycle race at his office here on Sunday.

The commissioner said the festival featured various sports, including the popular donkey cart and cycle races, which are integral to Karachi's cultural heritage. He promised to include more sports in future festivals.

The sports festival has effectively promoted the government’s efforts to foster cultural and sports activities, essential for the city's peace and youth development. The city administration will continue to provide opportunities for young people to engage in sports and cultural activities, with a better-organized festival planned for August-September, he expressed.

Cash prizes were awarded to the winners, with the top winner receiving Rs 20,000, the second winner receiving Rs 15,000, the third winner receiving Rs 10,000, and the fourth winner receiving Rs 5,000.

