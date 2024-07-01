Pak-Afghan trade: Businessmen demand implementation of TAD plan

PESHAWAR: Businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade while pointing out some hurdles in smooth implementation of the recently introduced Temporary Admission Document (TAD) have demanded awareness over the plan among government officials and stakeholders.

Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said Pakistan government on June 2, 2024 started implementation of a plan that allows Afghan transporters to enter on the Temporary Admission Document (TAD) at border points to facilitate speedy bilateral trade between the two countries, according to a statement issued here Sunday.

The facility has not been presently allowed to transporters carrying transit goods and only trucks of export goods can benefit, he explained. However, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi continued, authorities in Afghanistan have stopped hundreds of transit trade goods and demanded TAD relevant documents.

He said the misunderstanding about the operation of TAD has caused restriction of hundreds of trucks in Afghanistan which were on their way back to Pakistan. Similarly, he said, there are some misunderstandings at embassy level as a result of which transportation of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade goods are facing delays.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi demanded of the authorities concerned to work on capacity building of the government functionaries and stakeholders for effective implementation of TAD so that maximum benefit could be availed from the facility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024