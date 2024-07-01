‘Dastak’ Representatives: CM orders launch of registration

LAHORE: On the special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, registration process of ‘Dastak’ representatives has been launched.

Opportunities for acquiring dignified employments for lacs of youths across Punjab will be generated with the launching of this laudable step for the public facilitation.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We will gradually expand the scope of ‘Maryam Ki Dastak Program’ to all the districts.

A working has been started with regard to gradually increasing the services of ‘Maryam Ki Dastak Program’ from 10 to 65. The people will be provided all the services at their homes instead of frequently visiting various offices.” She added, ‘Dastak Program’ will not only provide services to the people by sitting at their homes but will also eliminate corruption and exploitation.

The Chief Minister said, “Punjab has stepped into the revolutionary era of digitalization and we will introduce further positive and highly useful changes. We are bringing a lot of ease among the lives of the people with the help information technology and artificial intelligence.”

She added, “Lacs of youth representatives will render their services as a facilitator in the ‘Maryam Ki Dastak Program.’ The youths can earn thousands of rupees with dignity with the provision of ‘Dastak’ services. Original CNIC, minimum 18 years age, intermediate as a minimum education and mobile phone along with an internet are essential to meet the eligibility criteria for becoming ‘Dastak’ representatives.”

The CM said, “A clearance certificate from the relevant police station, a personal motorcycle and holding a valid license will be mandatory to meet the eligibility criteria for being a ‘Dastak’ representative. The ‘Dastak’ representatives on being selected on merit will also be imparted training.”

