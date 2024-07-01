Jul 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style Print 2024-07-01

‘Inside Out 2’ hits $1bn at global box office

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2024 07:01am

BENGALURU: Pixar movie “Inside Out 2” has crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office in less than three weeks of release, reaching that level in the fastest time of any animated film in history, Walt Disney Co said on Sunday.

The film is the highest-grossing movie of the year and the only one to cross $1 billion, said Disney, which owns Pixar.

“Inside Out 2” is a sequel to the 2015 hit about the inner workings of a young girl’s mind. In the second instalment, lead character Riley has become a teenager and is grappling with new emotions including anxiety and envy.

