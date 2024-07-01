Peshawar: prices of essential food items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities like vegetables, cooking oil, ghee, sugar, pulses, live chicken/meat and others remained high in the retail market.

A weekly-survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday revealed prices has remained on high side. Traders and shopkeepers have expressed fear that prices will further increase after imposition of taxes in the federal budget.

Prices of ginger, garlic, green chili, onion and tomatoes remained unchanged in the retail market, available at Rs700-800/kg, Rs600/kg and Rs400/kg, Rs100. According to survey, the price of other veggies remained unchanged.

Peas was being sold at Rs200/kg, capsicum at Rs200/kilo, ladyfinger Rs150/kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs80-100/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, the survey said.

It added the Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

Live chicken was available at Rs320/kg while cow meat was being sold at Rs800 and Rs900/kg while mutton beef was being sold at Rs2400/kg in the retail market, the survey said.

Flour price remained unchanged as no further decrease was registered in the retail and wholesale market as the price of a 20-kg sac being sold at Rs1700, and 80 kg sac available at Rs8000, the survey noted.

Mixed trend in prices of pulses was registered in the retail market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs600/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs300/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360 /kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs150/kg in the retail market against the price of Rs144 per kg, the survey said.

The survey said prices of cooking oil/ghee also remained stable in the local market.

Flour, maida and choker flour, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

The prices of the fruits, apple was at Rs200-250 per kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, strawberry at Rs200-300/kg, melon at Rs100-120 per kg, watermelon at Rs70 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

