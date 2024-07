KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has given assent to the Finance Bill 2024-25 for next financial year’s Sindh budget.

According to a statement issued from Governor House Sindh on Sunday, he signed the Sindh Finance Bill 2024-25, marking the completion of the budget approval process. It may be noted that the Sindh Assembly had passed the Finance Bill 2024-25 with majority.