Six die as rains, landslide wreak havoc in Koh-e-Sulaiman range

QUETTA: Heavy rains in the Koh-e-Sulaiman range of eastern Balochistan have triggered landslides, blocking major highways and stranding numerous vehicles. The death toll from five days of continuous rainfall in the province has risen to six, with 25 others injured.

The landslides occurred near the Dana Sar range on the Quetta-Chaman-Zhob-Mughalkot section, blocking the Quetta-Dera Ismail Khan highway and the N70 highway, which connects Balochistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised vehicles from Peshawar, Swat, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi to stop at Dera Ismail Khan. Transport heading towards Zhob and Qila Saifullah has also been halted.

Rescue and relief teams have been dispatched to assist stranded passengers, and efforts are underway to clear the debris. The heavy rains have also caused flooding in Awaran district, cutting off the district from Jhao. The Awaran-Turbat road has also been closed due to flooding in the Wahli River.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, temperatures dropped after rainfall, bringing relief to residents. Strong winds are also being experienced in the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain for today. Six children were injured in Kot Lakhpat due to an electric shock, while one person was killed and three others injured by lightning in Badin.

The PMD has forecast hot weather for most parts of the country. However, there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms in parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Punjab, upper Sindh, and Kashmir.