Seven die as passenger bus overturns

KARACHI: At least seven people including three children, three women and one man, were killed when a passenger bus overturned in Maripur area on Sunday morning.

“A coaster van was carrying people for picnic to Hawkes Bay, when it overturned near the new truck stand of Mauripur,” rescue sources said.

“Seven persons in the van including three children and three women died in the accident, while scores of others injured,” said rescue workers.

Three children died in mishap on the spot, while four others succumbed to their injuries while on the way to the hospital.

The rescue officials, police and local people gathered at the spot of the accident and dead bodies and injured trapped in the vehicle were removed from the van and transferred to the civil hospital.

Police said that the ill-fated coaster collided with a trailer suddenly emerged from a street. “Trailer driver has fled from the scene, while the trailer has been taken in custody,” police officials said.

The speedy coaster after colliding with the trailer hit the footpath, an eyewitness said.

There were 40 to 45 passengers in the coaster, the affected family members were residents of Azizabad, police said.

Officials said that the injured were taken to Karachi Civil Hospital for immediate medical assistance while the bodies of the victims were mo0ved to a morgue for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased included three children, three women and a man, while scores of injured said to be in a precarious condition.

The deceased have been identified as Sakeen, 6 years, Zeenar 4 years, Kinza 10 years, Qadeer 14 years, Sughra 40 years, Saadia 45 years and a dead woman yet to be identified, rescuers said.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased, elevation of their ranks, and patience for their families.

Tessori also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and instructed the relevant authorities to provide them with all necessary medical facilities.

The governor has requested a report from the Karachi commissioner and the Additional IG Karachi Police regarding the bus accident.

APP adds: The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a bus accident near the Maripur area of the metropolis.