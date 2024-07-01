PTI denies claims of internal rift

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insfaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday refuted claims of internal conflicts within the PTI and termed them false narratives created by conspirators.

Addressing at a press conference at Insaf House in Karachi, he claimed that 99.9% of the party stood united, with no formation of a forward block. He reiterated that the decisions made by their leader, Imran Khan, were followed by the entire party.

Sheikh condemned the attempt to sell 54,000 government jobs in Sindh, which the court recently annulled. He stressed PTI’s commitment to ensuring that jobs are awarded based on merit.

The PTI Sindh expressed grave concern over the ongoing severe heatwave and load shedding in Karachi and said that Karachi residents were also suffering from drinking water shortage. He warned of potential fatalities due to electric shocks and flooding in the city with the upcoming heavy rains predicted by the Meteorological Department.

Sheikh said that despite a massive budget of 3,000 billion rupees, including 949 billion rupees for development, the Sindh government had allocated only one billion rupees for Karachi, mainly for old schemes, leaving the city neglected.

He criticized the 16-year-long incompetent rule of the PPP in Sindh, pointing out that Karachi’s drainage system was clogged with no efforts to clean it. He urged the media to highlight the dire state of the drains to prevent the city from flooding. He accused the Sindh Chief Minister and the Mayor Karachi of conspiring against the citizens by allowing the drains to remain clogged.

The PTI Sindh said that PTI had previously protested against K-Electric, but their demands were not met, and prolonged load shedding continued to plague the city, causing distress among residents. He warned that if load shedding was not immediately ended, PTI would launch a massive protest against K-Electric across all districts of Karachi.

Additional General Secretary of PTI Sindh, Rizwan Niazi, announced that in response to the severe heat, PTI will plant 100,000 trees across the Sindh province. He outlined the plan, mentioning that the first phase would see the planting of 20,000 trees in Karachi, followed by 10,000 trees in Hyderabad. Additionally, 20,000 trees will be planted along highways, with the remaining 20,000 trees distributed across various locations, he stated.