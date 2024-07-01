Fazl demands new elections

QUETTA: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday demanded new general elections in Pakistan, rejecting the February 8 polls as ‘unacceptable’.

Addressing a press conference here, Fazlur Rehman claimed that the government has ‘no powers’ to address their concerns and that the elections held on February 8 were not transparent. He demanded that the right to vote be restored to the people and fresh elections be held under a transparent system.

Fazl also referred to the US Congress’s recent resolution on Pakistan’s elections, saying that it has raised questions about the legitimacy of the polls. He questioned the passage of such resolution, asking whether this was a diplomatic failure.

The JUI-F chief noted that the current Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership lacks unity and are unable to make decisions. He claimed that the PTI has not yet formed a negotiating team yet.

“Out stance and reservations against PTI are serious”, he said, noting his party had made it clear to Imran Khan-founded party that reservations are to be removed and “we are ready for a suitable environment”.

He also claimed that the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), the new home for PTI lawmakers, was against an alliance with JUI-F.

Speaking on the country’s defence, Fazl said that the nation stands with the Pakistan Army but is against any interference in political matters. He also questioned the increase in terror activities, noting that the nation has lost confidence.