Political appointments sharpen rural-urban divide, ethnic tension: PDP

KARACHI: Recruitment in all government departments must be done strictly through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) strictly on 60:40 rural-urban quota to ensure good governance and transparency, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday.

“The Government of Sindh/defendants shall ensure that jobs are to be filled according to the applicable urban vis-à-vis rural quota in the ratio of 40:60,” said the court.

Altaf Shakoor said that due to violation of rural-urban quota in recruitments affected people are aggravated and it fans rural-urban divide which is not in the larger interest of the country. He said in fact the rural-urban quota in Sindh is discriminatory as this quota is not there in all other three provinces. He said that like all other provinces there should not be any urban-rural quota in Sindh also and all recruitments should be done on merit.

He said in the past thousands of people were recruited in KMC, KWSB, City Wardens, education, health and other departments on political basis during the PPP-MQM coalition government and these illegal recruitments should also be stricken down. He said political appointments always increase rural-urban divide and ethnic tension, which is harmful for the country.

He said the PDP supports merit and rule in all government recruitments as only an able bureaucracy could lead the country to progress and prosperity.

He said today PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills are being privatized because the then governments stuffed them with thousands of surplus people recruited on political basis. He said the political governments should prefer the national interests to their party interests as this is the only way to create good governance in Pakistan.

