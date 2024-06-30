AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
India's Jadeja quits T20 internationals after World Cup win

Reuters Published June 30, 2024

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from T20 international cricket on Sunday, a day after lifting the 20-over World Cup in Barbados.

Jadeja, 35, is the third senior player to retire from the team after India beat South Africa in a thrilling final, with captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli quitting shortly after the match.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals," Jadeja wrote on Instagram.

India great Kohli retires from T20 internationals after World Cup win

"Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 international career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support."

The left-arm spinner made his T20 international debut in 2009 and has played 74 matches, scoring 515 runs with a strike rate of 127.16 and picking up 54 wickets. He has also played 72 tests and 197 One-Day Internationals.

