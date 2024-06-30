AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Markets

Banks drag Saudi down, Qatar hits 3-month high

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2024 06:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Saudi index closed lower on Sunday, with the financial sector leading the losses, while the Qatari index hit a three-month high having risen consistently through the month.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index, which recorded its first monthly gain after three months of consecutive losses, dropped 0.4%.

The losses in the index were driven by Saudi Arabia’s two biggest lenders, with Al Rajhi Banking And Investment Corporation declining 1.8% and Saudi National Bank dipping 1.2%.

However, Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Aramco gained 0.7% after the company signed contracts for the second phase of the expansion of its Jafurah gas field and the third phase of expanding its main gas network.

UAE markets jump on strong oil prices

Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial, which listed on June 13 on the main Saudi market, and Modern Mills Company , were the biggest gainer on the index, with 9.9% gains each.

The Saudi index advanced 1.8% in June, but declined 5.6% in second quarter as a whole, according to LSEG data.

The Qatari benchmark index edged up 0.1%, despite a majority of stocks being in the red, helped by gains in industrial and financial sector stocks.

The Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank gained 0.3% and petrochemicals producer Industries Qatar added 0.6%.

The Qatari index, which rose in all 18 sessions this month, posted a gain of 6.9% in June, its highest monthly gain this year, according to LSEG data. On Sunday it hit an intraday high of 9,998.36, the highest intraday level since 10,007.4 seen on March 28.

SAUDI ARABIA dipped 0.4% to 11,680

KUWAIT fell 0.4% to 7,543

QATAR gained 0.1% to 9,968

BAHRAIN lost 0.3% to 2,025

OMAN down 0.01% to 4,687

