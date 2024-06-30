AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Mexico face Ecuador in must-win Copa America clash

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2024 11:01am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Mexico and Ecuador, who both have three points, will face off for a spot in the Copa America quarter-finals in a crucial Group B match at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.

Ecuador require only a draw due to their superior goal difference, while Mexico need a victory to guarantee progression to the next round.

Both teams were favourites to advance from the group, but only one will make it through after both suffered losses to Venezuela.

Venezuela’s victories were marked by good fortune, with Ecuador’s Enner Valencia receiving an early red card in a 2-1 defeat and Mexico’s Orbelin Pineda missing a penalty in a 1-0 loss.

Despite the mounting pressure, Mexico’s manager Jaime Lozano said he was confident.

“I am calm about it,” Lozano told reporters on Friday, through an interpreter. “The circumstances before weren’t expected ones, but I really trust the condition of the team, the performance of the team.

“They are very strong on the inside, and it’s apparent from the performances that we saw in the matches regardless of the results.”

Lautaro Martinez double powers Argentina to top of Copa America Group A

Mexico have a favourable historical record against Ecuador, with four wins, one draw, and one loss in competitive fixtures.

However, Ecuador will be hopeful that this clash can reflect the strength of their current generation, despite past encounters, including a 2-1 defeat in the 2002 World Cup, favouring Mexico.

Veteran Enner Valencia, Ecuador’s all-time top scorer, is set to return after his dismissal for a violent challenge on Venezuela’s Jose Martinez.

Their midfield is also robust, featuring players like Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo and 17-year-old Kendry Paez, who scored a penalty in Ecuador’s 3-1 win over Jamaica and is set to join Chelsea next July. “It’s a strong and young team in every line, every position,” Lozano said of Ecuador.

“They are a very complete team. They know what they are playing and they are savvy.”

Copa America 2024 Mexico vs Ecuador

Mexico face Ecuador in must-win Copa America clash

