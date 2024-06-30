AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Russia says it downed 36 Ukraine-launched drones over several Russian regions

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2024 10:22am

Russia’s air defence systems destroyed 36 drones that Ukraine launched overnight targeting several regions in Russia’s southwest, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

Fifteen drones were destroyed over the Kursk region that borders Ukraine and nine over the Lipetsk region, several hundred kilometres south of Moscow, the defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Four drones were destroyed each over the Voronezh and Bryansk regions in southwestern Russia and two each over the nearby Oryol and Belgorod regions.

Ukraine says it hit three Russian air defence systems in occupied Crimea

The governors of the Lipetsk and Bryansk regions said on their Telegram channels that there were no injuries or extensive damage as a result of the attacks.

Russian officials often do not disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has said attacks on Russia’s military, transport and energy infrastructure are in response to Moscow’s attacks on Ukraine’s territory since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russian troops Russia Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russian defence ministry Russian attacks Russian missile strike Ukraine drones Ukraine security pact

Comments

