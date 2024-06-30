UKMTO reports incident 13nm southwest of Yemen’s Al Mukha

CAIRO: The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday that it had received a report of an incident 13 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s Al Mukha.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, saying that it acts in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s war in Gaza.

UKMTO flags missile near vessel south of Yemen’s Aden

In dozens of attacks, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.