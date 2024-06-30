AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-06-30

Panama court acquits 28 people tied to Panama Papers, Operation Car Wash

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

PANAMA CITY: A Panamanian court has acquitted 28 people charged with money-laundering under cases linked to the Panama Papers and “Operation Car Wash” scandals, the country’s judicial branch said in a statement on Friday.

It did not provide names of the people who were acquitted.

Judge Baloisa Marquinez ordered that precautionary measures be lifted against all the defendants, and said one criminal process was now canceled due to the death of an unnamed defendant.

Ramon Fonseca, who co-founded now defunct law firm Mossack Fonseca alongside German national Jurgen Mossack, died in May after being hospitalized since early April.

Mossack Fonseca entered the spotlight in 2016 after leaked confidential documents exposed accounts housed in tax havens linked to individuals including former Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Argentine football star Lionel Messi.

Marquinez, who also ordered fines of 100 balboas ($100) each on 10 witnesses who did not comply with summonses, said evidence collected from Mossack Fonseca’s servers did not comply with the chain of custody.

Regarding Operation Car Wash, a massive anti-corruption probe that originated in Brazil, Marquinez ruled that it could not be determined that money from illicit sources had entered Panama from Brazil with the purpose of helping conceal crimes.

The investigation, which began in 2014, exposed sprawling corruption schemes across the region and sent dozens of Latin American political and business leaders to jail, including several former presidents.

Panama Papers Panamanian court Judge Baloisa Marquinez

Comments

200 characters

Panama court acquits 28 people tied to Panama Papers, Operation Car Wash

Sales tax exemption to tribal areas restored

Controversial hydroelectric projects: Pakistani team to return from India today

Tax rebate restored

‘Do more’ IMF says budget approval ‘not enough’

FBR exceeds Rs9.2trn revised collection target

FBR imposes tax on exporters of goods

Non-filers allowed to go to KSA for Hajj or Umrah

Taxation scope expanded for NRPs

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Pakistan urges US to provide modern smalls arms

EVs unit, charging stations by Chinese co: MoC directs removal of impediments to $250m potential investment

Read more stories