AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-30

QWP chief for adopting austerity steps as no relief for poor in budget

Amjad Ali Shah Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao while commenting on the federal budget said that it brought no relief for the poor, adding the government should adopt austerity measures instead of taxing the salaried-class and the poor, who were already grappling with record inflation.

Speaking at a press conference at Watan Kor after a meeting of the central and provincial office-bearers of the party on Saturday opposed the imposition of tax on air fares of the people working in the Gulf States, saying that they were the ones who sent billions of dollars of remittances so the government should facilitate them.

Aftab Sherpao said imposing GST was regressive taxation and taxing the baby milk would affect the children. He said the government prepared the budget on the diktats of the International Monetary Fund, which was calling the shots.

The QWP leader said all political parties had expressed reservations about the federal budget. He said new taxes were imposed on the people without considering their plight. He said the government introduced taxes worth Rs1500 billion but it was raised to Rs1700 billion when the budget was passed.

Aftab Sherpao warned the government against amending the 18th Amendment and said that his party would not compromise on the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the QWP would resist any bid to slash the shares of the province in the National Finance Commission Award.

He said KP produced cheap and surplus electricity but its residents were facing prolonged load shedding. The QWP leader asserted the government should take the Parliament and all other stakeholders into confidence before launching the military operation.

He said launching the military offense without clear objections would be unable to achieve the desired results. “Any decision made in haste will prove to be counterproductive,” he remarked, adding the affectees of the past military operations were yet to be fully rehabilitated and compensated. Aftab Sherpao said launching the operation was an extreme step; therefore, consensus should be developed over it.

He said they were hoping the 2024 general election would bring political stability, but unfortunately that did not happen. He said now the opposition parties were using the term “Form 47 government” for the rulers. He demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan for failing to hold a free and fair election.

Earlier, the meeting discussed the political and economic situation of the country and passed several resolutions. The participants expressed their views on the economic and political situation of the country. One resolution asked the government to lower its expenditure and provide relief to the have-nots.

Another resolution expressed reservation about launching the military offense and demanded the government to evolve consensus over this matter by taking the parliament and the political parties into confidence.

In another resolution, the meeting warned the government against amending the 18th Amendment. The fourth resolution condemned the federal excise duty on the air fares for the people working in the Gulf States. The last resolution condemned the unannounced and prolonged load shedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which produced cheap and surplus electricity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

federal budget Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao QWP Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25

Comments

200 characters

QWP chief for adopting austerity steps as no relief for poor in budget

Sales tax exemption to tribal areas restored

Controversial hydroelectric projects: Pakistani team to return from India today

Tax rebate restored

‘Do more’ IMF says budget approval ‘not enough’

FBR exceeds Rs9.2trn revised collection target

FBR imposes tax on exporters of goods

Non-filers allowed to go to KSA for Hajj or Umrah

Taxation scope expanded for NRPs

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Pakistan urges US to provide modern smalls arms

EVs unit, charging stations by Chinese co: MoC directs removal of impediments to $250m potential investment

Read more stories