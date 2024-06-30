AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-30

‘Made in Pakistan’ exhibition held in Tashkent

Press Release Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, and the Embassy of Pakistan in Tashkent are organizing the first ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition from 28-30 June with the cooperation of Government of Uzbekistan. Made in Pakistan Exhibition, Tashkent is an initiative under Regional Connectivity Policy of Government of Pakistan to bring businessmen from Pakistan and Uzbekistan under one roof, to explore ways, to enhance trade and establish long lasting partnerships.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Minister of Industry, Investment and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Gulamov Shokhrukh Khasanovich along with the Ambassador of Pakistan Ahmed Farooq, Federal Secretary Commerce Pakistan Ahsan Ali Mangi and Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Muhammad Zubair Motiwala. More than 80 Pakistani companies from diverse sectors are showcasing their products in the exhibition and approximately 750 B2B meetings were held with local businesses. The visitors attending the event expressed interest in the Pakistani products and were impressed with the diverse range and quality being offered by Pakistani businesses.

The government representatives from Pakistan and Uzbekistan held fruitful discussions for promotion of trade and closer economic ties between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Made in Pakistan Tashkent

Comments

200 characters

‘Made in Pakistan’ exhibition held in Tashkent

Sales tax exemption to tribal areas restored

Controversial hydroelectric projects: Pakistani team to return from India today

Tax rebate restored

‘Do more’ IMF says budget approval ‘not enough’

FBR exceeds Rs9.2trn revised collection target

FBR imposes tax on exporters of goods

Non-filers allowed to go to KSA for Hajj or Umrah

Taxation scope expanded for NRPs

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Pakistan urges US to provide modern smalls arms

EVs unit, charging stations by Chinese co: MoC directs removal of impediments to $250m potential investment

Read more stories