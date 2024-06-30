‘Made in Pakistan’ exhibition held in Tashkent

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, and the Embassy of Pakistan in Tashkent are organizing the first ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition from 28-30 June with the cooperation of Government of Uzbekistan. Made in Pakistan Exhibition, Tashkent is an initiative under Regional Connectivity Policy of Government of Pakistan to bring businessmen from Pakistan and Uzbekistan under one roof, to explore ways, to enhance trade and establish long lasting partnerships.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Minister of Industry, Investment and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Gulamov Shokhrukh Khasanovich along with the Ambassador of Pakistan Ahmed Farooq, Federal Secretary Commerce Pakistan Ahsan Ali Mangi and Chief Executive, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Muhammad Zubair Motiwala. More than 80 Pakistani companies from diverse sectors are showcasing their products in the exhibition and approximately 750 B2B meetings were held with local businesses. The visitors attending the event expressed interest in the Pakistani products and were impressed with the diverse range and quality being offered by Pakistani businesses.

The government representatives from Pakistan and Uzbekistan held fruitful discussions for promotion of trade and closer economic ties between the two countries.

