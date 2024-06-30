AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-30

Copper rebounds on rate cut hopes, technical buying

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Friday ahead of US inflation data that could support future interest rate cuts while some traders bought futures after they failed to break below key support. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.1% to $9,622 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading.

The contract has fallen 4% in June and is set for a sixth straight weekly loss. “The push and pull of the base metals market right now is almost hypersensitive to the rate cut outlook,” said WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah.

“The ECB and Switzerland have already cut and the question is when will there be enough cooling of inflation for the Fed to make its move. The data we’ve been getting seem to be supportive, so rate cuts could be relatively soon.” The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, is due at 1230 GMT. If annual growth slowed to 2.6% in May, as economists expect, that could open the way to interest rate cuts this year. There was also buying of copper after it held above a key support level of $9,480 on Thursday, a trader said.

A break below that could open up more losses to about $9,100.

After advancing to a record high of $11,104.50 on May 20, copper prices have fallen 14%, partly on sluggish economic data from China and uncertainty over US interest rates. “I think we will see copper average around $9,500 per ton for the year, but prices will likely go above $10,500 by year-end, when I suspect we will have the first US rate cut,” said StoneX analyst Natalie Scott-Gray.

LME zinc added 1.6% in official activity to $2,975 a ton, having pared gains after LME data showed a 9% rebound in inventories to the highest level in nearly three months. In other metals, LME aluminium gained 1.3% to $2,525.50 a ton, nickel advanced 1% to $17,265, lead was up 1.3% at $2,209 and tin jumped 3% to $33,175.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper rebounds on rate cut hopes, technical buying

Sales tax exemption to tribal areas restored

Controversial hydroelectric projects: Pakistani team to return from India today

Tax rebate restored

‘Do more’ IMF says budget approval ‘not enough’

FBR exceeds Rs9.2trn revised collection target

FBR imposes tax on exporters of goods

Non-filers allowed to go to KSA for Hajj or Umrah

Taxation scope expanded for NRPs

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Pakistan urges US to provide modern smalls arms

EVs unit, charging stations by Chinese co: MoC directs removal of impediments to $250m potential investment

Read more stories