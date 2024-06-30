AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Markets Print 2024-06-30

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (June 29, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 28-06-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,500        235        18,735        18,735          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,826        252        20,078        20,078          NIL
===========================================================================

