Jun 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-30

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR21.051 billion and the number of lots traded was 14,899.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.514billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.552 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.981billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.967billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.404 billion), Silver (PKR 1.119 billion), DJ (PKR 132.039 million), Copper (PKR 127.526 million), Brent (PKR 69.380 million), SP 500 (PKR 64.722 million), Natural Gas (PKR 48.008 million), Japan Equity (PKR 44.109 million) and Palladium (PKR 25.891million).

In Agricultural commodities, 14 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 14.599 million were traded.

