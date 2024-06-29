AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Pakistan

Ahsan says political unity crucial for national development

  • Planning and Development minister highlights the importance of unity and collective efforts to put Pakistan on the path to progress
BR Web Desk Published 29 Jun, 2024 07:38pm

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday emphasized the need for political stability for the country’s development, stating that everyone must work together for a better future, according to Radio Pakistan.

He was addressing the ceremony of the Golden Jubilee of Paigham-e-Pakistan in Lahore today.

Ahsan Iqbal slams ‘smear campaign’ against Pakistan-China ties

The minister highlighted the importance of unity and collective efforts to put Pakistan on the path to progress.

He said in the past, Muslims ruled over the world by adhering to the teachings of the Quran.

Ahsan Iqbal said three decades ago, Pakistan was a leading country in South Asia in terms of development, and many countries have since progressed by adopting Pakistan’s policies.

He stressed that Pakistanis have immense potential and it is essential for everyone to contribute to societal improvement.

Budget approved by NA ahead of fresh IMF loan

He said that incidents that took place in Jaranwala, Sargodha, and Swat have tarnished Pakistan’s image globally.

Condemning terrorism, he said terrorist acts have no place in Islam.

Ahsan Iqbal urged religious scholars to play their role in countering terrorism and preventing the country’s defamation.

He also highlighted the atrocities in Palestine, calling on international human rights organizations to take immediate action against the ongoing violence and oppression.

Ahsan iqbal Pakistani government

