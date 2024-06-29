Punjab Assembly speaker suspends 11 SIC lawmakers over ruckus

The opposition members staged a protest as the Punjab Assembly speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan suspended 11 Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members on Saturday for disrupting proceedings and disrespecting the House, Aaj News reported.

A heavy police contingent was deployed at the premises of the assembly to prevent the suspended opposition members from entering the building.

There are also vehicle checks underway to prevent the suspended members from entering the Assembly.

The PML-N party members and its allies are allowed into the Assembly.

The development comes after the Punjab Assembly witnessed a dramatic rejection of the proposed budget for the next financial year by the opposition.

The session, marked by chaos and confrontations, underscored the deep divisions within the house. In the presence of Maryam Nawaz, the budget documents were dramatically torn up.

The opposition accused the government of presenting a fraudulent budget, criticising both the federal and provincial governments for failing to provide relief and instead burdening the salaried class with additional taxes.