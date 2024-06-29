AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
World

Nepal landslides kill nine, including 3 children

KATHMANDU: At least nine people, including three children, were killed after heavy monsoon rains in west Nepal...
Reuters Published June 29, 2024
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KATHMANDU: At least nine people, including three children, were killed after heavy monsoon rains in west Nepal triggered landslides, an official said on Saturday.

Five members of a family were sleeping when their house was washed away by a landslide in Malika village in Gulmi district, about 250 km (156 miles) west of Kathmandu, according to Dizan Bhattarai, a spokesman for the National Disaster Rescue and Reduction Management Authority.

“Bodies of all five have been recovered,” Bhattarai told Reuters, adding that the family included two children.

In neighbouring Syangja district, one woman and her three year old daughter died in a landslide that swept away their house, while in Baglung district, which borders Gulmi, two people were killed in another landslide.

Landslides, lightning and floods kill 14 in Nepal

At least 35 people across Nepal have died in landslides, floods and lightning strikes since mid-June when annual monsoonrains started. Rains normally continue until mid-September.

Landslides and flash floods are common in mostly mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season and kill hundreds of people every year.

Nepal landslides Nepal landslides

Nepal landslides kill nine, including 3 children

