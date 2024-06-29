AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-29

New levy: Taxable profits of builders, developers fixed

Sohail Sarfraz Published 29 Jun, 2024 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has fixed minimum profits of builders and developers for collecting a new tax on their taxable profit under the amended Finance Bill 2024.

Under the amended bill, taxable profits of developers and builders have been fixed at 10 percent; 15 percent and 10 percent.

According to a new section (7F-tax on builders and developers) introduced in Finance Bill 2024, a tax shall be imposed at the rate specified in Division I or II of Part-I of the First Schedule on the taxable profit of every person deriving income from the business of construction and sale of residential, commercial or other buildings; development and sale of residential commercial or other plots.

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

A tax shall be imposed at the rate specified in Division I or II of Part-I of the First Schedule on the taxable profit of every person deriving income from the business of construction and sale of residential, commercial or other buildings; development and sale of residential commercial or other plots.

For the purpose of this section, taxable profit shall be 10 percent of gross receipts in respect of activities specified; 15 percent of gross receipts in respect of activities specified and 12 percent of gross receipts in respect of activities specified.

For the removal of doubt, it is clarified that the provisions of this section shall only apply in respect of income accruing from gross receipts from activities specified in sub-section (1) and shall not be applicable to income or incomes from any other source or under any head of income.

Where a taxpayer, while explaining the nature and source of the amount credited or the investment made, money or valuable article owned or the funds from which the expenditure was made, takes into account any source of income which is subject to tax under this section, the taxpayer shall not be allowed to take credit of any sum as is in excess of taxable profit: Provided that where taxable income under section 9 is more than the taxable profit under this section, taxpayer shall be entitled to take credit of such taxable income subject to the payment of tax at the rate specified in Division I or II of Part I of First Schedule.

The provisions of this section shall not apply to a builder or developer established by an Act of the Parliament or a provincial assembly or by a Presidential Order and who is engaged in activities for the benefit of its employees or otherwise including activities for the planning and development of and for providing and regulating housing and ancillary facilities in a specified or notified area, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

construction sector Taxes FBR Amended finance bill Builders developers tax levy Finance Bill 2024 Budget 2024 25 Live budget 2024 2025 taxable profits

Comments

200 characters

New levy: Taxable profits of builders, developers fixed

Additional taxation steps taken thru amendments to Finance Bill

Monthly update, outlook: June inflation will be on higher side: MoF

Qatar LNG contract: Strategy being mapped out to seek review

Petrol, HSD and HOBC: Govt amends raise in PL to Rs70 against Rs60 limit

Tax fraudsters to face jail

PM skips session as NA passes resolution against Congress

FO terms US resolution ‘unsolicited interference’

Conventional to Islamic banking: SBP issues broad parameters for conversion

10pm to 6am: Power cos warned not to implement load-shedding plans

Read more stories