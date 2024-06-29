AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 29, 2024
Markets Print 2024-06-29

Japan’s Topix reaches 34-year peak as financials gain

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2024 06:40am

TOKYO: Japan’s Topix stock index climbed to a 34-year high on Friday, as banks gained amid a gradual rise in domestic bond yields and technology shares rebounded from a sell-off in the previous day.

The Topix ended the day up 0.57% at 2,809.63, having earlier hit its highest since the country’s asset bubble burst in January 1990 at 2,821.86.

A sub-index of value shares jumped 0.9%, outpacing a 0.22% gain for growth shares.

The more tech-heavy Nikkei rallied 0.61% to 29,583.08, recouping most of Thursday’s 0.82% slide.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 148 rose versus 76 that fell, with one flat.

The release of a closely watched US inflation indicator later in the day and crucial French elections this weekend, however, gave investors reasons to be cautious, said Maki Sawada, an equity strategist at Nomura Securities.

“With events like those coming up, it’s very hard to chase the Nikkei higher,” she said.

The top performing sectors on the Tokyo Stock Exchange were insurance and banking, up 2.71% and 2.44% respectively.

Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields retreated 1 basis point to 1.06%, but remained set for a 9-bp rise this week. The yields had reached 1.08% on Thursday, the highest level this month.

