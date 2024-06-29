One killed, 40 injured as bus plunges into ditch

PESHAWAR: A student was killed while over 40 others sustained injuries when a school bus fell into a ditch in Swat on Friday.

The incident occurred at Khwazakhela area of Swat district, said rescue sources, adding that the bus was carrying 50 students. Soon after the incident, the locals reached the spot and started rescuing the students on their own.

In a separate incident occurred in June this year, at least 7 people had been killed and six others injured when a van plunged into a deep ravine near Swat’s Malam Jabba.

