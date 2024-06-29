Industries, CNG stations: SSGC announces 24-hr gas holiday

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a 24-hour gas holiday for all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh from 08:00am on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

“Due to the shortages of gas supplies in SSGC’s system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line pack, causing low pressures in the system,” the Company said on Friday.

Pursuant to clause 14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by OGRA and as allowed by ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to the approved sectoral priority order, in force for gas load management, all industries including their Power Generation Units and all CNG Stations in Sindh (including those being operated on RLNG) will remain close for twenty-four (24) hours from 08:00am on Sunday, June 30, 2024 to 08:00am on Monday, July 01, 2024.

