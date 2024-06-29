TDAP holds dialogue on trade facilitation initiatives

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistan Single Window (PSW) are in joint concerted efforts for trade facilitation. Aasim Tiwana, Director General of TDAP, and Afshan Uroos, Deputy Manager & Head of the National Exporters Training Program (NETP), conducted a comprehensive discussion with Naveed Abbas Memon, Chief Domain Officer (PSW), and Asim Awan, Domain Officer, at the PSW Head Office in Karachi.

The meeting was facilitated by Azka Rehman, Manager of Change Management, and Rizwan Samad, Deputy Manager of Change Management.

The dialogue explored areas of mutual interest, with a particular emphasis on the National Exporters Training Programme, the capacity building of SME exporters, TDAP’s trade facilitation initiatives, and the significance of improving trade facilitation processes and trade promotional initiatives. Additionally, they deliberated on effective strategies for promoting these initiatives.

Next steps involve the establishment of a joint task force, regular follow-up meetings, and the development of detailed action plans for each area of collaboration.

Tiwana reassured the PSW team of TDAP’s dedication to collaboration and expressed his confidence in the potential for joint endeavors to have a substantial impact on the capacity building of exporters and the facilitation of trade, thereby benefiting Pakistan’s trade landscape.

