AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-29

TDAP holds dialogue on trade facilitation initiatives

Press Release Published 29 Jun, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistan Single Window (PSW) are in joint concerted efforts for trade facilitation. Aasim Tiwana, Director General of TDAP, and Afshan Uroos, Deputy Manager & Head of the National Exporters Training Program (NETP), conducted a comprehensive discussion with Naveed Abbas Memon, Chief Domain Officer (PSW), and Asim Awan, Domain Officer, at the PSW Head Office in Karachi.

The meeting was facilitated by Azka Rehman, Manager of Change Management, and Rizwan Samad, Deputy Manager of Change Management.

The dialogue explored areas of mutual interest, with a particular emphasis on the National Exporters Training Programme, the capacity building of SME exporters, TDAP’s trade facilitation initiatives, and the significance of improving trade facilitation processes and trade promotional initiatives. Additionally, they deliberated on effective strategies for promoting these initiatives.

Next steps involve the establishment of a joint task force, regular follow-up meetings, and the development of detailed action plans for each area of collaboration.

Tiwana reassured the PSW team of TDAP’s dedication to collaboration and expressed his confidence in the potential for joint endeavors to have a substantial impact on the capacity building of exporters and the facilitation of trade, thereby benefiting Pakistan’s trade landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SME TDAP PSW Pakistan Single Window Azka Rehman

Comments

200 characters

TDAP holds dialogue on trade facilitation initiatives

New levy: Taxable profits of builders, developers fixed

Additional taxation steps taken thru amendments to Finance Bill

Monthly update, outlook: June inflation will be on higher side: MoF

Qatar LNG contract: Strategy being mapped out to seek review

Petrol, HSD and HOBC: Govt amends raise in PL to Rs70 against Rs60 limit

Tax fraudsters to face jail

PM skips session as NA passes resolution against Congress

FO terms US resolution ‘unsolicited interference’

Conventional to Islamic banking: SBP issues broad parameters for conversion

10pm to 6am: Power cos warned not to implement load-shedding plans

Read more stories