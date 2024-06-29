AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-29

Ombudsman selects 10 SMIU students as ‘brand ambassadors’

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 29 Jun, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: In a significant move to promote administrative justice and civic responsibilities, the Sindh Ombudsman has launched the Brand Ambassador Programme at Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Friday.

The workshop, chaired by Sindh Ombudsman Muhammad Sohail Rajput, aimed to select 10 students from SMIU as Brand Ambassadors. These students will disseminate information about the Ombudsman’s role and functions among their peers and the general public.

Addressing a large audience at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium, Rajput highlighted the Ombudsman Office’s role in providing administrative justice. He detailed the initiative’s objectives, which include promoting civic responsibilities and increasing community outreach through students, who are seen as future leaders. The programme, supported by the regional subsidy of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), aims to bridge the gap between the Ombudsman office and the community, fostering good governance, transparency, and accountability.

Rajput expressed pride in being at the historic SMIU, the alma mater of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He emphasized the need to establish stronger linkages between the Ombudsman office and academia, a culture not yet fully developed in the country. He also mentioned the expansion of Ombudsman offices in Karachi and other cities of Sindh to enhance their reach. Addressing economic issues, he stressed the importance of increasing exports to alleviate the country’s economic crisis.

SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon welcomed the Ombudsman and his team, highlighting the university’s activities and achievements. He emphasized SMIU’s role in producing skilled youth and mentioned the university’s 10 student societies that train future leaders.

Dr Memon assured full cooperation from the Department of Social and Development Studies in raising awareness about social work and justice. Advisor Rehana G. Ali Memon and Masood Ishrat, Registrar at the Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat, gave a detailed presentation on the Brand Ambassador Programme.

