World

Russian oil depot on fire after Ukrainian drone strike

AFP Published 28 Jun, 2024 12:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone hit a petrol depot early Friday setting it on fire, a Russian regional governor said, adding that the strike took place hundreds of miles from the border.

Maxim Yegorov, governor of the Tambov region in central Russia, said the strike happened at 4:35 am (0135 GMT).

“A small fire broke out and it has been contained,” he said on messaging app Telegram. “There are no victims”.

Russia’s defence ministry, meanwhile, said it had “intercepted” 25 Ukrainian drones overnight, without mentioning the Tambov region.

Fire at drone-hit Russian oil depot rages for second day, emergency services say

In the western Bryansk region, governor Alexander Bogomov said a drone had been downed but its debris “partially destroyed the roof of an administrative building”.

Ukraine, which has been facing a Russian offensive for over two years, regularly launches attacks targeting Russian energy and defence sites in response to strikes on its territory.

